Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,223,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,832,000 after purchasing an additional 774,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,107.10. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,623.20. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $11.38 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.