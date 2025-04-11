MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Price Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $213.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MarketAxess traded as low as $201.16 and last traded at $200.75. Approximately 1,069,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 477,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.27.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.51. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

