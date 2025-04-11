Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.29.
MQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.
MQ stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.42.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
