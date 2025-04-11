Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

MQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $72,879,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marqeta by 5,396.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,862,000 after buying an additional 17,838,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after acquiring an additional 318,184 shares during the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $37,289,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,786,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,999 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.