Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Lowered to $226.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $295.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.60.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $222.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 23,923.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 728,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $165,162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

