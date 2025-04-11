Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of MASI opened at $151.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.03 and its 200 day moving average is $164.13. Masimo has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $229,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Masimo by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,837,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

