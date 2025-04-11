MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 52.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in MasterBrand by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBC stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other MasterBrand news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

