Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $37.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,672,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 391,977 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,427,000 after buying an additional 2,042,677 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,818,000 after buying an additional 939,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,608,000 after buying an additional 1,174,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

