Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $96.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.