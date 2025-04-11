Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $96.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.07.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
