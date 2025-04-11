MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MercadoLibre stock on March 10th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.4 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,933.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,374.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,035.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,959.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,409.69.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

