Mercer International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,015 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,940% compared to the typical volume of 743 call options.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $5.26 on Friday. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $351.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

