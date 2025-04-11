Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $554.67 and last traded at $559.20. Approximately 7,731,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 14,645,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $585.77.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total transaction of $500,462.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,062.60. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,547.96. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $704.62.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

