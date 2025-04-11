Michael Tyerman Sells 4,163 Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £3,413.66 ($4,431.02).

Michael Tyerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Michael Tyerman sold 4,500 shares of Filtronic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £3,465 ($4,497.66).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Michael Tyerman sold 336,000 shares of Filtronic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.45), for a total value of £376,320 ($488,473.52).

Filtronic Price Performance

Shares of Filtronic stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £186.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.64. Filtronic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.54).

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic ( LON:FTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 3.08 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Filtronic had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

