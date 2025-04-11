Michael Tyerman Sells 4,163 Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £3,413.66 ($4,431.02).
Michael Tyerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 7th, Michael Tyerman sold 4,500 shares of Filtronic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £3,465 ($4,497.66).
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Michael Tyerman sold 336,000 shares of Filtronic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.45), for a total value of £376,320 ($488,473.52).
Filtronic Price Performance
Shares of Filtronic stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £186.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.64. Filtronic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.54).
Filtronic Company Profile
For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.
