Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.76.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 30.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.