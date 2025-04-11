Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.25. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $90.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

