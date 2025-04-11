Mitchell Jacobson Buys 27,642 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $94.31.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,310,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,443,000 after buying an additional 448,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,137,000 after acquiring an additional 676,238 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.