Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Get Moderna alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $163,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Moderna by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,455 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,169,000 after purchasing an additional 979,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.