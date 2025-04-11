Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $90.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

PayPal Stock Down 5.3 %

PYPL opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

