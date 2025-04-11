Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Fiserv (NYSE:FI) to Sell

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.35.

Fiserv Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FI opened at $203.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.22.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

