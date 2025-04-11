Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives $21.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.10.

MSDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.44. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 1,987.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 335,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160,536 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 83,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

