Morgan Stanley Lowers Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,124.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LLY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $719.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $838.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $824.81. The firm has a market cap of $682.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. FWG Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

