National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:CM FY2025 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.04. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2026 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$78.89 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$64.02 and a 52-week high of C$95.50. The stock has a market cap of C$73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total transaction of C$83,464.29. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

