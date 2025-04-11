National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.64.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$8.65 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78.

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

