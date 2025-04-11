National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to Hold at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

