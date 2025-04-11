Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $2.89. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 16,169 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

