Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $188,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,816.64. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $93,975.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,086.45. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,318 shares of company stock worth $2,405,390. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

