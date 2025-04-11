Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

ZimVie Trading Down 5.5 %

ZimVie stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

ZimVie Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 338.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ZimVie by 66.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

