Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
ZimVie Trading Down 5.5 %
ZimVie stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZimVie Company Profile
ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.
