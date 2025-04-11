Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,928.32. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,082 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,755 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,936,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

