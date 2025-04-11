Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $5.50. Neogen shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 7,150,616 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,531.74. This represents a 31.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Patrick Moylan acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,835 shares of company stock valued at $469,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.