Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as low as $854.40 and last traded at $869.68. 1,511,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,643,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $870.40.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.31.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $961.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $882.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $394.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

