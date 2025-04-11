NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
