NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

