NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. abrdn plc raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,400.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

