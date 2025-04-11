Nigel Hanbury Sells 41,400 Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 41,400 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £79,902 ($103,714.95).

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

Shares of Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.63) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.35. Helios Underwriting plc has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.75 ($3.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The company has a market cap of £145.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.14.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

