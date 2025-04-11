Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $230.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nordson traded as low as $165.03 and last traded at $184.81, with a volume of 404230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.51.
NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.20.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
