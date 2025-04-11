Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $230.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nordson traded as low as $165.03 and last traded at $184.81, with a volume of 404230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.51.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Nordson Trading Down 3.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.