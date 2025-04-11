Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Norges Bank bought a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 214,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.26% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $457,000.
In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $55,035.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,735.44. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -251.41 and a beta of 0.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -525.00%.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
