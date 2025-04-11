Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 236,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 281,552 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 359.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 357,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,313.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 449,113 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,458.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.77. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

SBLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

