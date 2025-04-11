Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 116,314 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. Norges Bank owned 0.26% of Sandy Spring Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SASR. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.87 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

