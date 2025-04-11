Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 55,106 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $122,971.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,369.38. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,642 shares of company stock valued at $716,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.03 million.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

