Norges Bank Buys New Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 262.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE:MBC opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.70. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at MasterBrand

In related news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

