Norges Bank Buys New Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.13% of PriceSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in PriceSmart by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,124,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Up 7.0 %

PSMT stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSMT

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $50,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,903.36. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $96,552.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,503.64. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.