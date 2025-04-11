Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $7,750,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 105.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 6.8 %

WGO opened at $31.25 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.87 million, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -544.00%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

