Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 387,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,236,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.41. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,420.72. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,855.04. This represents a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

