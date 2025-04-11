Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Norges Bank owned 0.35% of Revelyst as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEAR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEAR stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

