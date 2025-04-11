Norges Bank Buys Shares of 86,297 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.26% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $896.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Helios Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

