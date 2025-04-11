Norges Bank Buys Shares of 94,383 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.22% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.4 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.