Norges Bank Invests $2.80 Million in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 111,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $24.09 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 8,045 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $191,873.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,602.35. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $143,672.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,345.50. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,963 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
