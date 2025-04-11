Norges Bank Invests $2.82 Million in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $239,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Talen Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,185,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TLN opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average is $196.56. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
