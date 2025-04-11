Norges Bank Invests $2.82 Million in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $239,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Talen Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,185,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average is $196.56. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.09.

Get Our Latest Report on TLN

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.