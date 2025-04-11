Norges Bank Invests $3.01 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chewy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,345,000 after buying an additional 399,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,789,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,620,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,281,000 after acquiring an additional 929,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,302,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,809 shares in the company, valued at $19,973,799.30. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,538 shares of company stock valued at $31,310,938. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $32.58 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.