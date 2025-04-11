Norges Bank Invests $3.09 Million in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 235,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. Norges Bank owned 0.07% of Liberty Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after buying an additional 131,875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after purchasing an additional 553,947 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 540,486 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $15,636,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7,017.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 690,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

