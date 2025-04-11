Norges Bank Invests $3.45 Million in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 369,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Norges Bank owned 0.20% of N-able as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of N-able by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in N-able by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NABL opened at $6.64 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.57.

N-able declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NABL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

