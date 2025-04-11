Norges Bank Invests $3.64 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 568,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 5,662.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.88 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

